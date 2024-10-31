Pistons Have Unique Locker Room Celebration After First Win vs Sixers
The Detroit Pistons are in the winner’s column at last. On Wednesday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers and finally found a way to maintain their lead and come out on top.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was greeted by his players in the visiting locker room with a unique celebration for a regular season victory.
The Pistons celebrated as if they had won a title game.
via @DetroitPistons: LOVE THIS FEELING
Bickerstaff was the man of the hour in the locker room on Wednesday. Since it’s his first season as the head coach of the Pistons, Wednesday’s win marked Bickerstaff’s first as the head coach with the organization. So, players turned the postgame celebration up a notch.
Detroit controlled its matchup against the Sixers pretty much from start to finish on Wednesday. They held a lead as large as 21 points.
The Pistons dominated on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-37. They also shot significantly better from long range, knocking down 42 percent of their threes, compared to Philadelphia’s 28 percent.
The turnovers were still a familiar issue, as they lost possession of the ball eight more times, but it didn’t matter in the end. The Pistons left the Wells Fargo Center with a 105-95 victory. They advance to 1-4 on the year, allowing Bickerstaff to improve his overall coaching record to 546-255.
The Pistons hope their Wednesday night success can carry over into Friday when they face the New York Knicks.