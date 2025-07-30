All Pistons

Pistons Big Man Improving in Critical Area During NBA Offseason

Isaiah Stewart is working on improving in a key area ahead of the Detroit Pistons' new season.

Justin Grasso

Mar 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons were known to be targeting floor-spacing bigs. Maybe Isaiah Stewart saw that as a nudge to improve in that critical area.

A video of one of Stewart’s recent workouts surfaced online, showing the veteran center taking shots from beyond the arc. It was a quick clip, with two shots coming from a pro, who didn’t have any defenders on him, but both shots were knocked down successfully. Call it a win.

The Pistons surely weren’t searching for Stewart’s replacement in free agency. Although they were rumored to be targeting Myles Turner, Santi Aldama, and Naz Reid, they were likely looking for Tobias Harris’ eventual long-term replacement in the frontcourt.

Based on what the Pistons’ two current centers put on display last year, they have a good thing going. And since Stewart missed five out of the Pistons’ six playoff games against the New York Knicks, some have suggested that the series would go in a different direction if Stewart were in the mix.

At this point, the backup center has the energy and a high level of defensive intensity down pat. Last year, Stewart was a game-changer coming off the bench for Detroit. However, his offensive value took a slight hit. Granted, Stewart’s minutes were down and his role was different, but he could see a slightly different role at times if the three prove to be reliable to JB Bickerstaff.

Isaiah Stewar
Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff holds center Isaiah Stewart (28) back during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Bickerstaff and Stewart were later ejected from the game Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Just a few seasons ago, Stewart was attempting roughly four threes per game. In 2022-2023, Stewart shot 4.1 threes per game. He averaged 33 percent from deep. In 2023-2024, he attempted 3.8 per game, while knocking down threes at a 38 percent clip.

If his recent workout snippet is a sneak peek into the future, Stewart could be averaging more than 0.7 threes per game this season.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News