Pistons Big Man Improving in Critical Area During NBA Offseason
Throughout the NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons were known to be targeting floor-spacing bigs. Maybe Isaiah Stewart saw that as a nudge to improve in that critical area.
A video of one of Stewart’s recent workouts surfaced online, showing the veteran center taking shots from beyond the arc. It was a quick clip, with two shots coming from a pro, who didn’t have any defenders on him, but both shots were knocked down successfully. Call it a win.
The Pistons surely weren’t searching for Stewart’s replacement in free agency. Although they were rumored to be targeting Myles Turner, Santi Aldama, and Naz Reid, they were likely looking for Tobias Harris’ eventual long-term replacement in the frontcourt.
Based on what the Pistons’ two current centers put on display last year, they have a good thing going. And since Stewart missed five out of the Pistons’ six playoff games against the New York Knicks, some have suggested that the series would go in a different direction if Stewart were in the mix.
At this point, the backup center has the energy and a high level of defensive intensity down pat. Last year, Stewart was a game-changer coming off the bench for Detroit. However, his offensive value took a slight hit. Granted, Stewart’s minutes were down and his role was different, but he could see a slightly different role at times if the three prove to be reliable to JB Bickerstaff.
Just a few seasons ago, Stewart was attempting roughly four threes per game. In 2022-2023, Stewart shot 4.1 threes per game. He averaged 33 percent from deep. In 2023-2024, he attempted 3.8 per game, while knocking down threes at a 38 percent clip.
If his recent workout snippet is a sneak peek into the future, Stewart could be averaging more than 0.7 threes per game this season.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons