Pistons' Cade Cunningham Keeping Statistical Pace with Nikola Jokic
As the 2025 season rolls along, the biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons has been the emergence of Cade Cunningham. In the midst of his breakout campaign in the NBA, the former No. 1 pick continues to be on par with some of the NBA's top talents.
Cunningham showed glimpses of making "the leap" towards the end of last season. Following a fully healthy summer, his game elevated to new heights. The most important factor of his improved play is that it has resulted in winning basketball for Detroit as well. After having the league's worst record last year, the Pistons find themselves making a push for the playoffs this season.
Through 51 appearances, Cunningham is averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 9.5 APG. This production not only landed him an All-Star nod, but put him in the same breath with arguably the NBA's top player. Cunningham is one of two players with at least 1,200 points, 300 rebounds, and 450 assists. The other is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
This is one of numerous categories the two players find themselves in. Cunningham and Jokic have also been some of the NBA's best playmakers, The Pistons star is third in the league in APG, while Jokic is slightly ahead of him in second (10.2 APG).
Being in the same statistical conversation as a player like Jokic is a testament to how far Cunningham has come in the NBA. Still years away from his prime, he's showing the potential to become a highly effective all-around player on a nightly basis. More importantly, Cunningham has proven to the Pistons he is a pillar worth building the roster around.
Fresh off making his first appearance in the All-Star Game, Cunningham will now attempt to help put an end to the Pistons' playoff drought.
