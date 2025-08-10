Pistons Forward Shows Off Improved Shooting in Workout Clip
After shattering expectations last season, the Detroit Pistons remain committed to seeing things through with the core of young talent in place. As the offseason rolls along, one key member of the roster showed off some improvement in a much-needed area of his game.
About a month into the 2025 season, the Pistons received some notable reinforcements in the form of Ausar Thompson. The former No. 5 pick was shelved for months due to a blood clot diagnosis towards the end of his rookie season. Despite all the time away, Thompson managed to quickly find his groove and get his NBA career back on track.
Similar to his first season with the Pistons, Thompson showed flashes of being a do-it-all forward at the NBA level. Across 59 games, he averaged 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.7 SPG.
Now with a fully healthy offseason under his belt, Thompson has a chance to really take a step forward in his development. He seems to be spending the time wisely, eager to round out one of the weaker areas of his versatile skill set.
Ausar Thompson shows off outside shot in workout clip with Amen Thompson
Thompson has been in a unique situation his entire life, as he's always had someone to push him and train with in his twin brother, Amen. Even now as established talents in the NBA, the two brothers continue to do their offseason training together.
Earlier this week, clips emerged of the Thompson twins putting work in together with a trainer in the Unrivaled league's gym down in Miami. During the video, Ausar can be seen showcasing an improved corner three-point shot.
It goes without saying what having a respectable jump shot would do for Thompson and the Pistons moving forward. For starters, J.B. Bickerstaff would have one less non-shooter to worry about when building out his lineups and rotations. More importantly, it would make Ausar an even more versatile talent on the wing.
At just 22 years old, Ausar has already shown he can be a threat in just about every facet of the game. If defenses have to account for him from beyond the arc, it would open the floor up more for him to be a threat getting downhill and attacking the rim.
Last season, Jaden Ivey was the member of the Pistons' core who displayed an improved outside shot. If Thompson can display a similar improvement in his development, it will make him an even bigger X-factor for Detroit in 2026 and beyond.
