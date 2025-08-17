Pistons’ Matchup Dates with Nuggets Sharpshooter Revealed
The Tim Hardaway Jr. stint with the Detroit Pistons was short-lived. Next season, the veteran sharpshooter is set to suit up alongside Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets.
Getting back in the Western Conference, Hardaway will only face the Pistons two times during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Earlier this week, the NBA released the schedules for all 30 teams. Hardaway found out when he’ll go against his former squad once again.
When Does Tim Hardaway Jr. Face the Pistons?
- Tuesday, January 27 at Denver Nuggets | 9 PM ET
- Tuesday, February 3 vs Denver Nuggets | 7 PM ET
Looking Back on a Solid Stint
Last summer, Hardaway was entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. His team was coming off of a successful Western Conference Finals run, which ended on a bad note in the NBA Finals.
The basketball world would soon find out that the Mavs didn’t want to run it back. Before they made the stunning decision to trade away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks cut ties with Hardaway a year early just a few months prior.
Detroit swapped out Quentin Grimes in exchange for Hardaway. Although the Pistons were embracing their youth, they wanted to add a few seasoned veterans for more experience and balance.
Hardaway joined Detroit’s starting lineup, along with the former Philadelphia 76ers forward, Tobias Harris. The two played an important role, alongside Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and eventually Ausar Thompson.
The sharpshooter appeared in 77 games for the Pistons, starting every game. He averaged 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Hardaway made 41 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 37 percent of his threes.
While Hardaway chose to part ways with the Pistons in free agency by signing with the Nuggets, he remains very fond of the organization. Recently, he spoke on his time with the team.
“It was awesome just to be a part of that culture, organization, and just being able to turn things around over there,” Hardaway said. “I wish I was able to keep it going, but for the most part, they got it figured it out.”
The Pistons will pay a visit to Hardaway in January. He’ll make his return to Detroit not long after that.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury