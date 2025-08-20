Pistons Named ‘Shock’ Contender Amid Historic Turnaround
Last season, the Detroit Pistons emerged as the biggest success story in the NBA. Following what ended up being a historic turnaround, they have been dubbed one of the league’s more intriguing squads heading into 2026.
Multiple factors could be attributed to the Pistons’ success, but the biggest was by far the emergence of Cade Cunningham. The former No. 1 pick cemented himself as a star in this league for years to come, and Detroit benefited greatly from it. Led by Cunningham’s stellar all-around play, the Pistons were able to secure a top-six seed in the East and punch their ticket to the playoffs.
After tripling their win total in a year, the pressure is on for the Pistons. They’ll have expectations to meet now that the young core has proven it’s capable of yielding positive results. Based on what we saw last season, it’s fair to assume Cunningham and company will remain on their upward trajectory moving forward.
Detroit Pistons labeled as team that could ‘shock’ the NBA in 2026
Still a ways away from the 2026 season, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of teams that could stun the league and pull off a deep run. Among those mentioned in this group were the Pistons in light of their recent stellar play.
One of the Pistons' biggest additions is already on the roster. Jaden Ivey missed most of last season with a broken fibula. In his 30 games, he did show real promise, averaging 17.6 points a night, shooting 40.9 percent from three on 5.2 attempts. It might be a reach to think that Detroit can be a shock contender this season. But if Ivey can provide that production for a full season, Cunningham continues to ascend to stardom, and Ausar Thompson takes a leap, the Pistons have a chance to shock the world.
Looking at the state of the East right now, there is a window of opportunity for the Pistons to emerge as dark horse contenders. With Jaden Ivey returning and Ausar Thompson having a fully healthy offseason, Detroit could have sizable internal growth.
Armed with improving young talent and complementary veterans, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Pistons quickly climb the ladder in a hobbled Eastern Conference.
