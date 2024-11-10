Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Houston Rockets on Sunday
Coming off of two thrilling matchups, the Detroit Pistons are getting back to work on Sunday afternoon to face the Houston Rockets.
The past week has gone well for Detroit. Last weekend, they fired up a back-to-back and secured their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season, beginning with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
On Monday, the Pistons welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to their home court and took care of business by securing an upset win over LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Pistons were riding on a high after taking down the Lakers. They nearly secured three wins in a row on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, but they were stopped just short.
Charlotte won in dramatic fashion. Although the Pistons forced a missed three to prevent the Hornets from taking the lead on the play they drew up, a tip-in from the standout sophomore Brandon Miller was let off just in time for the Hornets to take the late lead. Suddenly, the Pistons collected their sixth loss on the year.
On Friday, the Pistons returned to their home court to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. A blowout was brewing early as the Pistons led by as many as 24 points through the first half. However, it didn’t last. The Hawks put together a dominant second-half showing, leaving the Pistons fighting to avoid a comeback.
There was no heartbreak for Detroit that time around. Cade Cunningham put the Pistons ahead by one point on his team’s final possession. On the other end of the floor, the former No. 1 overall pick had a game-winning block, which helped the Pistons secure their fourth win of the year.
A Sunday afternoon matchup against Houston will be an opportunity for them to try and secure No. 5.
Pistons Starting Lineup vs. Houston Rockets
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Isaiah Stewart
The Pistons are going to roll without Jalen Duren once again. The veteran center sprained his ankle during an eight-minute shift against the Hornets on Wednesday.
Duren missed Detroit’s Friday night matchup against Atlanta. He’ll make it two in a row on Sunday, leaving the Pistons to put Isaiah Stewart back in the starting five.
The Pistons and the Rockets will tip-off at 3 PM ET.