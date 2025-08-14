Pistons Rewind: Jaden Ivey Calls Game vs Toronto Raptors
Seeing that he blossomed into an All-NBA-level talent, Cade Cunningham garnered most of the attention for the Detroit Pistons last season. However, another key member of the team's core also took a big step forward in their development last season.
When it comes to long-term questions of the Pistons' core, the backcourt was arguably the biggest. In their first few years together, many were skeptical that Cunningham and Jaden Ivey would be able to co-exist. Although it ended up being a small sample size, the pair of former top-five picks slowly started silencing their critics.
Being empowered under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff did wonders for Ivey's game, as he put up some of the best numbers of his career. Along with averaging nearly 18 points and four assists per game, he shot an impressive 40.9% from beyond the arc on moderate volume.
Unfortunately for Ivey, his career year was cut drastically short. In a New Year's Day game against the Orlando Magic, he suffered a broken leg when Cole Anthony fell on him. There was a chance he could return in the playoffs, but Ivey never ended up seeing the floor again.
Looking back at Jaden Ivey's game-winner against the Toronto Raptors
Along with playing well off of Cunningham, Ivey had some standout showings of his own before getting hurt. By far the most notable was his performance against the Toronto Raptors just before Thanksgiving.
With their star guard out of action that night, the Pistons needed someone to step up and lead the charge against the Raptors. Ivey took that burden upon himself, putting together a strong all-around performance.
It was an efficient night for Ivey, converting 10 of his 13 shot attempts. He went on to end the night with a stat line of 25 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and one steal.
Thanks to Ivey's strong play, Detroit found themselves with an opportunity to walk out with a victory. Things were all tied up at 100 in the closing moments, and Bickerstaff decided to ride the hot hand in the final possession. Ivey managed to cap off his night by getting a floater to fall as time expired to seal a 102-100 win for the Pistons.
Having had an extended stretch to get his body right, Ivey will attempt to return to form for the Pistons when training camp gets underway this fall.
