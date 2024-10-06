Pistons Rival Bulls See Notable Return This Week
The NBA’s Central Division is mostly made up of playoff contenders. At this point, the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls are viewed as the weakest links.
It’s no secret the Pistons held that title last season after they failed to collect 15 wins throughout an 82-game season. After what’s being viewed as a positive offseason for Detroit, perhaps the Pistons look to make a small jump within the division.
After all, the Bulls did lose a key player in DeMar DeRozan. However, they are excited for the notable return of the former second-overall pick, Lonzo Ball.
Ball Back in Action
It’s been two years since Ball played for the Bulls. After spending just 35 games on the court in 2021-2022, Ball’s recovery was filled with significant setbacks.
Finally, the veteran guard is back on the floor for Chicago.
A two-year break certainly leaves question marks around Ball heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
While he was productive through his first stretch in Chicago, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists while knocking down 42 percent of his threes. it’s unclear if he’ll return with the same value.
Ball will be a name the Pistons will have to keep an eye on throughout the year. Not only because they’ll face the Bulls four times, but because the 27-year-old has entered the final season of his four-year deal. If the Bulls ultimately decide to go the rebuild route, Ball could be a trade piece.
Throughout his career, Ball faced the Pistons ten times. Three of those matchups came when Ball was a member of the Pistons. His final outing against Detroit came on January 11, 2022, when Ball scored 18 points on 67 percent shooting from the field.
If all goes right for the veteran guard throughout his ramp-up process this offseason, Ball could battle it out against the Pistons for the first time in two years on November 18 in Detroit.
