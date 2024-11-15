Pistons Rookie's Social Media Post After Tough Loss vs Bucks
The Detroit Pistons have had better nights. Although they nearly pulled off a big win on the road on the second night of a back-to-back against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, they came up short on multiple opportunities.
First, it was a blown double-digit lead. In the second half, a major third-quarter performance by Giannis and the Bucks caused the Pistons to lose control of their lead.
Detroit nearly pulled off a miraculous play with one second left for the second night in a row, but Antetokounmpo prevented the rookie Ron Holland from successfully throwing down a dunk. The officials deemed the play a foul, giving Holland an opportunity to go to the line to take the lead.
Unfortunately, the fifth-overall pick couldn’t sink his shots. The fourth-quarter ended with the game tied at 111. The Pistons and the Bucks went into overtime.
Once the matchup reached overtime, Milwaukee had all of the momentum. Giannis scored 11 points, helping the Bucks outscore the Pistons 16-9. The Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard, coming up short 127-120.
Holland took to Instagram to release a message to his followers.
“More to come!”
Wednesday night in Milwaukee marked the first time Holland started in his career. With Tim Hardaway Jr. nursing an injury, JB Bickerstaff felt the rookie had earned the opportunity to see the bump on Wednesday.
He checked in for 28 minutes. During that time, Holland made 50 percent of his shots from the field. He wrapped up the game with 11 points and two assists on the offensive end.
Defensively, Holland came down with four rebounds and snatched a steal. He was a plus-one on the court for the night.
Wednesday’s shortcomings for Holland was a missed opportunity to help his team improve to 6-7, but the rookie doesn’t seem to be letting the situation get into his head. With plenty of basketball left to be played and plenty to learn, Holland seems to be embracing “more to come.”
The Pistons will return to the court on Friday night to face the Toronto Raptors at 7 PM ET.
