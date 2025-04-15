Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Sets High Bar With Future Goals
While helping lead the Detroit Pistons on a historic turnaround, Cade Cunningham has put together a breakout campaign in 2025. Following his best year in the pros, the All-Star guard confidently spoke about the high bar he's set for himself.
In his fourth season, Cunningham has blossomed into a star-level talent in the NBA. He's been one of the league's top all-around players, showing the world why the Pistons selected him No. 1 overall back in 2021. Cunningham appeared in a career-high 70 games this season and posted stellar averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG.
Behind Cunningham's strong play, the Pistons have managed to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Ahead of his postseason debut, the young guard did a sit-down interview with ESPN's Shams Charania. When the topic of his goals for the future came up, Cunningham stated he wants to be the best player in the world.
"I want to be the best player in the world," Cunningham said. "That's everday. That's what my phone tells me everyday is best player in the world. That's the only thing I'm striving for, and having the best team in the world. I don't think there's too many players you could argue above me."
After putting together an impressive body of work in the regular season, Cunningham has certainly climbed up a few tiers in the NBA. At the age of 24, he is now firmly planted in the discussion of the game's best young talents today.
Later this week, Cunningham will have a strong opportunity to continue increasing his stature in the NBA hierarchy. If he's able to perform well under the bright lights of the postseason, he will cement himself as a star.
The Pistons will begin their first-round series with the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.