Pistons Star Lands Noteworthy Spot in Recent Point Guard Rankings
Every year, the NBA sees new young talents make "the leap" towards stardom. In 2025, the most noteworthy player to do so was Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Coming off a breakout campaign, the perception of the former No. 1 pick has drastically changed.
Between having a fully healthy offseason and the Pistons upgrading their roster, the pieces were in place for Cunningham to advance in his development. He would do so in a big way, cementing himself as one of the league's most exciting young talents.
Cunningham was able to lead Detroit to the postseason with averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. These numbers also landed him his first All-Star nod and secured him a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham listed as top-five point guard in the NBA
With the draft and free agency in the rearview, the focus has shifted to the 2026 season. Still some time away from training camp, the people at HoopsHype decided to rank the top point guards in the NBA heading into next season.
Cunningham secured a top spot on this list, slotting in at No. 4. The only players ahead of the Pistons star were Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
If Cunningham is able to make a similarly sized leap in 2025-26 as he has over the past couple of seasons, he could be a 30-point, 10-assist per game player next campaign, a scary proposition for Detroit’s foes over the coming years.
One of just two players to put up a 26/6/9 last season along with Jokic, Cunningham is already an All-NBA-level performer. And with the leap we expect him to make in ‘26, he could be a first-time 1st Team All-NBAer when it’s all said and done. That’s the type of talent Cunningham has, thanks to his tough shot-making from all three levels, his ability to finish around the basket, his off-the-dribble pull-up shooting and his somehow underrated playmaking.
Based on how he performed last season, it's clear the Pistons have found their superstar of the future in Cunningham. If he's able to continue building off his play from last year, he should be a staple at the top of rankings like this for years to come.
