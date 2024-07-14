Pistons Star Links With Trade Acquisition at 2024 NBA Summer League
On Saturday, the Detroit Pistons took on the Philadelphia 76ers for their first matchup of the 2024 NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas.
Multiple Pistons veterans, including the star guard Cade Cunningham and the recent trade acquisition Tim Hardaway Jr., were in the building soaking in the action.
Through the first half of action, the Pistons and the Sixers kept the game tight, with Detroit trailing 41-37 through the first half. Eventually, the Sixers pulled away and collected a 94-81, knocking the Pistons down to 0-1 in Vegas.
Cunningham and Hardaway spectated to check out some of the Pistons’ youngsters put together their first set of action. Saturday’s game served as a debut for the rookies Ron Holland and Bobi Klintman.
Both players could have a role as soon as next season. So far, they are off to a good start. Holland finished Saturday’s game with a team-leading 15 points. He nearly notched a double-double by grabbing seven rebounds.
As for the recently signed Klintman, he had an efficient shooting outing by knocking down 50 percent of his field goals to score 13 points. He also dished out five assists in nearly 29 minutes of action.
Along with selecting the two rookies, the Pistons’ front office made a handful of key moves this summer. Recently, Cunningham inked a brand new extension, which locks him up for several more years, allowing him to earn the maximum amount of money through 2029.
The Pistons were also active in the trade market, striking a deal to pick up Hardaway from the Dallas Mavericks. While Detroit has been in a youth movement with its rebuild over the years, Hardaway brings many years of experience to the table. The 2013 first-round selection has over 700 games of experience on his resume. Last season, Hardaway averaged 14 points on 35 percent shooting from deep.
This week, Hardaway, Cunningham, and other Pistons veterans are getting the opportunity to see what the young players are bringing to the table in 2024-2025.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Former Lakers Head Coach
Cade Cunningham Reacts to Signing Extension With Pistons