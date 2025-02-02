Pistons Star Mentions Blake Griffin, Allen Iverson After All-Star Nod
For the first time since Blake Griffin was last named an NBA All-Star, the Detroit Pistons have a player representing the team on one of the NBA’s biggest stages this year.
Cade Cunningham was officially named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Not only is he the first player to represent the Pistons in the All-Star event, but he’s the first guard to do it since the Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
“It’s crazy, man,” Cunningham told reporters after shootaround on Friday.
“It’s crazy. Blake Griffin and [Allen Iverson]. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Griffin’s nod came during a season where he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 75 games. Unfortunately, his progress was derailed in the playoffs after he suffered an injury and could only appear on the court for two outings.
As for Iverson, he was traded to the Pistons during the 2008-2009 season. After seeing the court for just three games with the Denver Nuggets, he was dealt to Detroit. Iverson spent 54 games on the court for the Pistons that year, averaging 17 points and five assists.
The difference between Cunningham and the Pistons’ latest two All-Stars is the fact that he’s a homegrown talent. The team selected him No. 1 overall during the 2021 NBA Draft.
While his first few seasons in the NBA didn’t go as planned, Cunningham seems to be on the right track at this stage in his career.
“It’s a blessing, man. It’s a blessing to be a part of a franchise like this,” Cunningham added. “Like I’ve been saying, I want my own chapter in this history, and this is the beginning of it.”
After battling injuries through his first three seasons and seeing his team achieve fewer than 20 wins over the last two years, Cunningham is putting together an impressive run, helping the Pistons to a 24-24 record so far.
Cunningham has posted averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists throughout the year. Along with getting his first set of All-Star action, Cunningham hopes to lead his team to the postseason for the first time in his career.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate