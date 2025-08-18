All Pistons

Pistons Stars Team Up for Workouts Ahead of Big Season

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are preparing for next season together.

Justin Grasso

Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates with center Jalen Duren (0) after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren could be working together for many years to come.

The two Detroit Pistons teammates have been putting in some work together off the court ahead of their training camp in preparation for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Jalen Duren revealed a snippet of Cunningham and himself hitting the track.

via @nsitto2: Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been working out together this summer 👀

Gearing Up for a Big Year

The Detroit Pistons spent two big assets on Cunningham and Duren in the past. During the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA. He was a major addition after the Pistons won the lottery that year.

As for Duren, he landed on the Pistons after getting selected 13th overall in 2022. He was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets, then moved to the New York Knicks, before ultimately ending up with the Pistons.

Duren and Cunningham have worked together for the past three seasons. From 2022 to 2024, the Pistons have struggled to avoid the bottom of the league. It raised questions for everybody, including the two high-end picks.

But last season was different. Although Duren was off to a slow start, he ended up having a stellar year. Avoiding the injury report more than ever, Duren appeared in a career-high 78 games. He averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Dec 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrate in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Throughout his first playoff run, Duren posted averages of 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He made 65 percent of his shots from the field. Although Duren isn’t locked in with a long-term deal in Detroit, the expectation is that he will begin negotiations sometime soon. The veteran center will have support from Cunningham, who landed a long-term extension last year.

Cunningham, who is under contract for another five years, will be the head of the snake in Detroit as their All-Star player. Last year, he formed strong on-court connections with players like Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, which should go a long way for the young squad.

With one season of playoff experience under their belt, Cunningham and Duren are looking to get back into the postseason, searching for better results next season.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

