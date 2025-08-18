Pistons Stars Team Up for Workouts Ahead of Big Season
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren could be working together for many years to come.
The two Detroit Pistons teammates have been putting in some work together off the court ahead of their training camp in preparation for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Jalen Duren revealed a snippet of Cunningham and himself hitting the track.
via @nsitto2: Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been working out together this summer 👀
Gearing Up for a Big Year
The Detroit Pistons spent two big assets on Cunningham and Duren in the past. During the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA. He was a major addition after the Pistons won the lottery that year.
As for Duren, he landed on the Pistons after getting selected 13th overall in 2022. He was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets, then moved to the New York Knicks, before ultimately ending up with the Pistons.
Duren and Cunningham have worked together for the past three seasons. From 2022 to 2024, the Pistons have struggled to avoid the bottom of the league. It raised questions for everybody, including the two high-end picks.
But last season was different. Although Duren was off to a slow start, he ended up having a stellar year. Avoiding the injury report more than ever, Duren appeared in a career-high 78 games. He averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Throughout his first playoff run, Duren posted averages of 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He made 65 percent of his shots from the field. Although Duren isn’t locked in with a long-term deal in Detroit, the expectation is that he will begin negotiations sometime soon. The veteran center will have support from Cunningham, who landed a long-term extension last year.
Cunningham, who is under contract for another five years, will be the head of the snake in Detroit as their All-Star player. Last year, he formed strong on-court connections with players like Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, which should go a long way for the young squad.
With one season of playoff experience under their belt, Cunningham and Duren are looking to get back into the postseason, searching for better results next season.
