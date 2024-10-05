Pistons Veteran Raves About Key Change Under J.B. Bickerstaff
The Detroit Pistons made some major changes this past offseason, including the hiring of Trajan Langdon in the front office and J.B. Bickerstaff on the bench.
With new additions come changes within the organization for players who were already around. Sometimes adjusting is a challenge. For the veteran big man Isaiah Stewart, it’s a great thing.
Playing under Monty Williams for his fourth season in the NBA, Stewart went from playing center full-time to collecting minutes at the four. In 46 games, the veteran averaged 10 points and seven rebounds. He saw slight regressions in his scoring and rebounding production.
While Stewart improved with his three-point shot, knocking down 38 percent of his four attempts per game, he still felt he would be more comfortable moving back to the center spot. Bickerstaff seems to be granting his wish through the first few days of training camp.
“J.B.loves my physicality and me playing strong down low, like in my early years in the league with my offensive rebounding and stuff like that,” Stewart told reporters, according to the Detroit Free Press. “I spent a lot of time this offseason at the five, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to getting back down in the paint, banging, and doing what I do because, at the end of the day, that’s what I love to do. That’s who I am.”
Stewart made it clear that he didn’t take issue with the fact that he had to play power forward. At the end of the day, the veteran wants to do whatever is best for his team. But the opportunity to move back to his natural position is simply something he couldn’t be more excited about.
“I love to bang. I love to be physical. I love to set the tone. I love to set great screens for my teammates. I like playing the five,” the veteran stated.
In his first three seasons with the Pistons, Stewart produced nine points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. On the glass, he accounted for eight rebounds per game. Defensively, Stewart blocked one shot per outing.
Moving back to the five, Stewart has some stiff competition on the depth chart. Not only are the Pistons heavily invested in Jalen Duren’s development, but they also added an experienced player in Paul Reed.
Prior to hitting waivers this offseason, Reed spent the last four seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers. He backed up one of the league’s most notable centers, Joel Embiid. With plenty of regular season and even playoff experience, Reed is expected to put up a good fight for minutes in Detroit. Stewart should give his new teammate quite the battle.
