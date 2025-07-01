Potential Pistons Target Lands Lucrative Deal With Bucks

All Pistons

Myles Turner heads to Milwaukee in shocking free agency move.

Kevin McCormick

Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Though they have a promising young talent at center in Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons were still connected to some veteran big men heading into free agency. On Tuesday morning, one possible target came off the board in a rather shocking move.

Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, the Indiana Pacers had a big decision to make regarding Myles Turner. Despite endless reports about him wanting to remain with the franchise, he finds himself on the move. Shams Charania reported that Turner is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year deal worth $107 million. He'll now be sharing the frontcourt with one of the league's top superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Turner, 29, is still one of the top defensive bigs in the league. His ability to be an anchor around the rim was a driving force of Indiana's success on that end of the floor. Now, he'll be taking his talents to another Eastern Conference team looking to get in the title hunt.

For the Pistons, Turner would have been an ideal complement to the roster. He fits their defensive identity and would provide a new dynamic to the offense. Along with his high-level rim protection, Turner is capable of taking his game beyond the arc offensively. This would help draw opposing bigs away from the rim and create more driving lanes for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Turner's shooting also would have allowed him to play alongside Duren at times.

With Turner off the board now, Trajan Langdon will have to explore other avenues as he attempts to bolster Detroit's roster.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

