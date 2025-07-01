Potential Pistons Target Lands Lucrative Deal With Bucks
Though they have a promising young talent at center in Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons were still connected to some veteran big men heading into free agency. On Tuesday morning, one possible target came off the board in a rather shocking move.
Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, the Indiana Pacers had a big decision to make regarding Myles Turner. Despite endless reports about him wanting to remain with the franchise, he finds himself on the move. Shams Charania reported that Turner is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year deal worth $107 million. He'll now be sharing the frontcourt with one of the league's top superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turner, 29, is still one of the top defensive bigs in the league. His ability to be an anchor around the rim was a driving force of Indiana's success on that end of the floor. Now, he'll be taking his talents to another Eastern Conference team looking to get in the title hunt.
For the Pistons, Turner would have been an ideal complement to the roster. He fits their defensive identity and would provide a new dynamic to the offense. Along with his high-level rim protection, Turner is capable of taking his game beyond the arc offensively. This would help draw opposing bigs away from the rim and create more driving lanes for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Turner's shooting also would have allowed him to play alongside Duren at times.
With Turner off the board now, Trajan Langdon will have to explore other avenues as he attempts to bolster Detroit's roster.
