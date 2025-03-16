Potential Pistons Playoff Opponent Jalen Brunson Has Injury Update
Next month, the Detroit Pistons could end up in a first-round series against the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Currently, the Knicks are dealing with a handful of issues, including the absence of the injured guard Jalen Brunson.
This week, Brunson’s injury update suggests the star guard could miss multiple weeks. According to ESPN, there is an expectation that “another one to two weeks” of recovery for Brunson’s ankle sprain is in play.
Brunson went down with the injury on March 6 in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The All-Star is still on pace to return as late as early April, barring any setbacks.
Jalen Brunson’s Injury Impact
At this point in the year, just two teams from the Eastern Conference have locked in playoff seeds. The 56-10 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 49-19 Boston Celtics are likely headed for the first and second seeds.
The Knicks are on pace to become the third team to clinch a playoff berth in the East, as they hold a 42-24 record. If the season ended on March 16, the Knicks and the Pistons would go toe-to-toe in round one.
While the Knicks established a comfortable lead in front of the fourth seed, they have to adjust to life without Brunson for the time being.
Over their last 10 games, New York holds a 5-5 record. While it seems unlikely the Milwaukee Bucks cut deep enough into the six-game lead to take over the third seed, that scenario can’t be ruled out entirely. In that case, it could impact Detroit’s round-one opponent if they remain in the sixth seed.
If the Pistons and the Knicks end up battling in the playoffs, Brunson’s status would be something to keep a close eye on. Considering he’s a major contributor to the Knicks’ offense, his presence, or lack thereof, could be a major game-changer in a seven-game series.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group