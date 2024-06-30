Potential Pistons Target Eyeing ‘Bigger Payday’ Over Current Contract
With the 2024 NBA Draft in the rearview and free agency around the corner, the market is beginning to form as teams and players are making decisions on their player options. One member of the Miami Heat is banking on landing a more desirable offer on the open market, which could intrigue the Detroit Pistons.
Leading up to the draft, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Caleb Martin isn’t expected to return to the Heat by making $7.13 million next year. Instead, he prefers a “bigger payday.”
The Pistons are loaded with cap space this summer, and have an opportunity to make an intriguing offer or two for a big name in free agency. At this point, it seems some of the top-tier players are likely to look the other way when the Pistons come calling.
A lot of that has to do with the state of the Pistons. After achieving fewer than 15 wins last year, Detroit doesn’t have much intrigue to veterans such as Paul George and Klay Thompson, who are looking to contend for a title right away.
Perhaps, a player like Martin is willing to grow with a rebuilding franchise while earning a better deal after signing a multi-year contract with the Heat in 2022. Initially, Martin re-signed with Miami on a three-year deal, worth up to $20 million.
Last season, Martin had his best offensive season with Miami. Appearing in 64 games, he shot 43 percent from the field, averaging ten points per game. He also dished out two assists per outing. Both marked his career high. From three, Martin knocked down 35 percent of his attempts.
Martin’s NBA journey started as an undrafted prospect out of Nevada. He joined the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, splitting time with the organization’s G League affiliate.
After spending two seasons with the Hornets, Martin was waived ahead of the 2021-2022 season. He was given another chance with the Heat, landing a two-way deal. Eventually, Martin became a rotational piece, averaging over 25 minutes per game.
With the Pistons in need of proven veterans to surround Cade Cunningham with, Martin could be an interesting free agency option.
