Potential Pistons Target Makes Critical Decision Ahead of Free Agency
As the Detroit Pistons prepared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they found out that one of their potential targets in free agency will go off the board.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets intend to ink the veteran center Nic Claxton to a four-year deal. The contract is expected to reach $100 million.
Earlier in the offseason, James Edwards of The Athletic noted a few prospects who could be in play for Detroit when free agency opens up. Claxton was labeled as a player they could “heavily prioritize.”
It’s unclear how committed Detroit was to putting together an offer to send to the Brooklyn veteran, but it appears they won’t get the chance to state their case to bring him in.
The former second-round pick landed with the Nets out of Georgia in 2019. At first, Claxton didn’t have much of a role. In his rookie season, he appeared in 15 games, averaging 13 minutes on the court.
It wasn’t until the 2021-2022 season when Claxton acquired a key role in Brooklyn. By his fourth season, Claxton became a full-time starter. That year, he achieved a league-leading field goal percentage of 71, and averaged a career-high 13 points per game while coming down with nine rebounds per outing.
Last season, Claxton had a similar run. He produced 12 points per game, and averaged a career-high ten rebounds in 71 games. While the Pistons had an interest in Claxton’s rim protection and efficiency in the paint, the Nets will continue to build with their former second-rounder in the picture.
