Should Detroit Pistons Consider Buying Low on Denver Nuggets Star?
As the Denver Nuggets face a win-or-go-home battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, a potential loss could have a major effect on what happens to the Nuggets’ core moving forward. For Jamal Murray, there’s the potential of the sharpshooting guard becoming an NBA star to keep an eye on in the trade market.
Recently, Bleacher Report listed a handful of star-caliber players who could be seen as having “negative trade value.” Murray’s name pops up with Bradley Beal, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Jerami Grant, and Lauri Markkanen.
If Murray indeed becomes a buy-low candidate on the market this summer, should the Detroit Pistons kick around the idea of attempting to strike a deal with with the Nuggets?
Fit Matters: Would the Jamal Murray-Cade Cunningham Combo Work?
If you’re the Pistons, you don’t make a deal without running it by Cade Cunningham, the team’s starting point guard. The main question is whether Murray feels more comfortable running the point or playing off the ball.
This year, Murray played two-guard for 44 percent of his minutes after seeing more than 80 percent of his minutes played at the point guard position over the past two seasons. The ball needs to be in Cunningham’s hands, no question. Fortunately, Murray is a consistent shooter no matter where he is.
The veteran had an effective field goal percentage of 58 throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season at both positions. He showed efficiency from all areas of the floor, making 65 percent of his shots at the rim, 46 percent of his shots in the mid-range, and 40 percent of his threes. If you can shoot—you can play alongside Cade Cunningham.
Buying Low Doesn’t Always Mean Buying Cheap
Although the Pistons might struggle to enter the championship conversation ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season with a similar roster as this past season, they still have a good thing going. There are several homegrown players on affordable rookie deals, who could take another notable step in the right direction.
Acquiring a seasoned veteran, who played a pivotal role on a 2023 title team, would cost a key player like Jaden Ivey. Would the Pistons be comfortable with making that kind of move?
Recently, anonymous NBA executives and scouts went on record to advise against speeding up the process, resembling an Atlanta Hawks team that attempted to jump the line to championship-contender status just to end up being Play-In candidates for several consecutive seasons.
Jaden Ivey isn’t Jamal Murray, but 18 points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep and 46 percent shooting from the field at age 22 is nothing to overlook. To compare, Murray averaged 19 points on 35 percent shooting from three during his age-22 season.
Make the Call, but Don’t Jump the Gun
Trajan Langdon’s public messages suggest the Pistons aren’t going to go star hunting this summer. Of course, plans can always change, and messages could strategically lead everybody to believe a team is going in one direction while they are actually going in another.
Murray was reportedly on the Nuggets’ trade block last summer. Clearly, there wasn’t much traction. If Denver’s new leadership decides a fresh start for the 28-year-old could be good for all parties, then the Pistons should make the call. A little due diligence won’t hurt. If the price is too good to pass up, then get something done. If not, keep on moving. The Pistons don’t need to rush anything.