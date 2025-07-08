Should Detroit Pistons be Keeping Tabs on 3-Time NBA All-Star?
Coming off a 2025 season where they ended their playoff drought, the Detroit Pistons were a team pegged to be aggressive this summer. While Trajan Langdon continues to slowly build out the roster, the opportunity could arise for them to add a multi-time All-Star at a reasonable price.
Since failing to make the postseason, the Phoenix Suns have been hard at work retooling in multiple areas to try and get the franchise back on track. Arguably their biggest alteration was trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green and other pieces. Amid recent developments, another notable member of the roster could be on the way out in the near future.
Due to the no-trade clause in his contract, the Suns are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Bradley Beal While he's popped up in a handful of rumors in recent weeks, no deal has come about. New reports suggest that the three-time All-Star could be departing from Phoenix in a different way.
Over the weekend, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Beal and his representation have already begun surveying the market in the event he gets bought out by the Suns.
Beal, 32, isn't the player he was at his peak with the Washington Wizards. However, he still could be a player worth exploring for the Pistons. In 53 games for the Suns last season, Beal averaged 17.0 PPG and 3.7 APG while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
As a score-first guard, Beal is a player who could seamlessly fit alongside Cade Cunningham. He could also provide secondary ballhandling and playmaking, taking some stress off the Pistons' star. Things could get clunky with Jaden Ivey set to return from injury, but at the right price tag, Beal would be an instant upgrade for Detroit. He is a proven scorer in this league who has had a lot of success as a second option next to a dynamic point guard.
If Beal does get bought out by the Suns, countless teams are sure to inquire about signing him. Nonetheless, the Pistons should be among those in the mix trying to acquire his services.
