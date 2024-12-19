Tobias Harris Injury Report Status for Detroit Pistons vs Jazz
When the Detroit Pistons return to the court on Thursday to face the Utah Jazz, they hope to have their starting forward, Tobias Harris, back in the mix.
So far, it seems Harris is trending in the right direction.
As the Pistons took on the Boston Celtics last week, Harris appeared in just 25 minutes of action. During the fourth quarter, the veteran forward was seen favoring his hand as he went back to the locker room to get checked out by the training staff.
Eventually, the Pistons ruled Harris out for the remainder of the matchup. The Pistons went on to come up way short against the Celtics with a 24-point loss.
Harris was diagnosed with a thumb sprain. When the Pistons took on the Miami Heat, he was ruled out. Without the starting forward in the mix, the Pistons managed to take care of business against a surging Heat team and picked up a one-point overtime win.
After the Heat matchup, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff mentioned he was optimistic Harris would only be out in the short term. The Thursday night injury report indicates that could be the case.
According to the official NBA injury report, Harris is probable to play against the Jazz on Thursday. When the Pistons wrapped up a practice session on Wednesday afternoon, Harris was seen putting up shots after and still had a taped thumb. At that point, Bickerstaff considered him to be day-to-day.
Monday’s absence was just Harris’ second since reuniting with the Pistons for the 2024-2025 NBA season. It seems all signs are pointing to him playing against Utah.
This year, Harris has 25 appearances, averaging 32 minutes as a starter. He’s been making 45 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 34 percent from three, scoring 14 points per game. On the glass, Harris is averaging seven rebounds per outing.