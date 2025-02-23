Trae Young Downgraded for Hawks-Pistons Matchup
Heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons saw their opponent downgrade a key player on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Hawks have Trae Young listed with right Achilles tendinitis. As of Sunday morning, Young was considered probable to play.
There is a solid chance Young will keep his playing streak alive against the Pistons on Sunday. Despite being a frequent presence on the injury report, Young hasn’t missed a game since the Hawks’ January 27 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.
When the Hawks wrapped up their latest matchup against the Orlando Magic, Young completed his 10th game in a row. During that stretch, the veteran guard posted averages of 29 points and 11 assists. He knocked down 43 percent of his shots from the field and 31 percent of his threes.
During that stretch, the Pistons hosted Young and the Hawks. It was a productive outing for the Atlanta star, as he knocked down 56 percent of his shots to score 34 points. Young nearly notched a double-double by dishing out nine assists in 35 minutes.
In a tight matchup, the Pistons came up short against the Hawks, as they allowed Young to hit the dagger shot late in the game. The Hawks defeated the Pistons by two points.
The Pistons won the other two games against the Hawks this year. A victory on Sunday could help Detroit secure their sixth win in a row and move one step closer to the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed.
Atlanta and Detroit will tip-off at 6 PM ET.
