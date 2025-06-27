Trajan Langdon Opens Up on Pistons 2025 NBA Draft Selection
On night two of the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons found themselves on the clock with the No. 37 pick. Shortly after making their lone selection this year, President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon gave his thoughts on the front office's decision.
With their second-round pick, the Pistons went with guard Chaz Lanier. He is fresh off an impressive senior season at Tennessee where he averaged 18.0 PPG and shot 39.5% from beyond the arc.
While speaking with the media, Langdon opened up on opting to go with Lanier at No. 37. He is someone the Pistons have had their sights on for some time now, having initial conversations with him last month at the draft combine. After bringing him in for a workout and speaking with him further, the front office felt he was the right pick for them.
"We knew he was out guy if he got to our pick and we were very fortunate to get him," Langdon said. "Had him in for a workout, spent some time with him...First of all, high character and a great young man."
In terms of his role on the Pistons, it's very clear what the coaching staff will be asking of Lanier. As an effective high-volume shooter from beyond the arc, he'll be called upon to provide floor spacing for All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham. Based on how the shooters around him thrived last season, Lanier should benefit from clean looks playing off the former No. 1 pick.
Lanier could also be viewed as possible insurance for the Pistons heading into free agency. If the front office isn't able to retain Malik Beasley in free agency, the rookie guard might be called upon to provide a complementary skill set and help open the floor offensively.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game
Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade
Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star
NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target