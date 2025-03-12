Tyrese Haliburton Keeps Pistons at Bay With Game-Winner vs Bucks
In the home stretch of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference standings. Thanks to a miraculous game-winner from a former All-Star, they fail to cover any ground on the teams ahead of them.
After wrapping up their West Coast trip over the weekend, the Pistons returned home to take on the Washington Wizards. It ended up being a very physical and chippy matchup, but nothing Detroit couldn't handle. Six players ended up finishing in double figures en route to a 123-103 victory for the Pistons.
While Detroit was facing off against the Wizards, the Indiana Pacers found themselves in action against the Milwaukee Bucks. This game was very important to the Pistons, as they were within a game of both teams in the standings.
Things ended up going down to the wire, with Tyrese Haliburton winning the game for Indiana in dramatic fashion. He converted a four-point play in the final seconds as the Pacers stunned the Bucks with a 115-114 win.
On the back of this jaw-dropping play from Haliburton, the Pacers have managed to keep the Pistons at bay for now. They remain in fifth place, but all three teams are tied now. Indiana and Milwaukee are deadlocked at 36-28, while Detroit sits at 37-29.
Given how tight the standings are, things are likely to continue shaking up in the final month of the regular season. If things remain this way, it means the Pistons would have to square off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in round one.
All the Pistons can do is keep focusing on their own play and building momentum. They'll look to do so on Thursday, as they are slated to have a rematch with the Wizards.
