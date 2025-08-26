Which Detroit Pistons Player Will Suit Up at EuroBasket?
Before the NBA begins training camp for the 2025-2026 season, a group of players will compete overseas in EuroBasket.
The games are set to tip off on August 27 and will run through September 14. The games will take place in Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. The Detroit Pistons are set to have just one representative at the games this year.
Bobi Klintman Represents Sweden
After having an unfortunate rookie campaign with the Pistons, Klintman will get an opportunity to sharpen his tools while playing for Sweden. He joins fellow NBA player Pelle Larsson of the Miami Heat.
Klintman’s rookie season in the NBA didn’t feature a ton of appearances. For starters, he spent a lot of time in recovery as he dealt with a calf injury, which started before he could take the court for his first preseason.
At first, Klintman’s injury was considered minor. It seemed he would return at some point before the regular season. He ended up missing a large chunk of time.
By the time Klintman was ready to debut for the Pistons, the team already had its rotation sorted out. That left the Klintman either on the bench or with the team’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
When the Pistons ended the 2024-2025 NBA season, Klintman had played in just eight games. He averaged five minutes of playing time, producing two points per game, while making 60 percent of his shots from the field.
During the NBA G League regular season, Klintman started in 27 of the 31 matchups he played for the Cruise. The rookie forward saw the court for 32 minutes per game. He averaged 12 points while shooting 43 percent from the field. He also produced seven rebounds per game, while dishing out four assists.
A competitive run overseas should be a great experience for Klintman as he heads into his second season with the Pistons. It’s unclear what Detroit’s plans for the sophomore are this time around, but the young forward will be fresh for training camp.
