Why Tyrese Haliburton Downplays Pistons-Pacers Rivalry
With three out of four games against each other making headlines across the league, the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers seem to be bringing the intensity back to their rivalry.
However, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t see it that way.
Following a chippy fourth game against the Pistons on Wednesday night, Haliburton downplayed the idea of this era’s Pistons and Pacers being linked as rivals.
“I told you guys last year with the Bucks and the Knicks that there is no rivalry until we play them in the playoffs, and we saw them in the playoffs,” Haliburton told reporters on Wednesday.
“There’s got to be a playoff matchup if they want this to be a rivalry.”
With the Pistons being in a rebuild in recent seasons, it’s been quite some time since they’ve found themselves in a postseason battle. Last year, the Pacers managed to turn around their rebuild and made the playoffs after packing up their belongings early for the previous three seasons.
Haliburton might see it that way, but he can’t erase history. And as the Pistons and the Pacers can’t help but up the intensity when they battle it out, the two teams will continue to have all eyes on them when they go head-to-head. There won’t be another matchup between them during the regular season, but a postseason series can’t be ruled out just yet.
After a loss against the Pacers, the Pistons are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are in fifth place with a 26-20 record. If the season ended today, the Pistons and the Pacers would avoid each other in round one. With plenty of time left, seeds four through eight could see a lot shifting as the rest of the season plays.
If the Pistons and the Pacers somehow meet again later on down the line, Haliburton knows what to expect.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’re a good team,” the veteran guard stated.
“I got a lot of respect for the way that they battled, turning that organization around slowly with all of the young guys. For the most part, it’s just hoops. Some words get thrown out there that have no business being thrown out there, but it is what it is. We hoop—we’ve been in situations like that with other teams—we’re used to it. We just go about our business and win games.”
