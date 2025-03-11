Wizards’ Marcus Smart Misses Matchup Before Detroit Pistons
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons will meet with the Washington Wizards, who are on night two of a back-to-back set. Going into their Monday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Wizards missed a key player in Marcus Smart.
Dealing with a partial muscle tear in his finger, Smart was ruled out for the first time in weeks. After he appeared on the court for 17 minutes in the March 8 matchup against the Raptors, Smart was inactive for the rematch.
In his last outing, Smart shot 2-7 from the field, scoring nine points, with five of those points coming from the charity stripe. He also had four assists, one rebound, and one steal. The Wizards defeated the Raptors by one point in the first game, then lost the second game by 15 points.
Smart joined the Wizards at the 2025 trade deadline. At the time, he had played in just one game for the Memphis Grizzlies since January 1. An 18-minute shift off the bench against the Raptors was his final showing. After landing on the Wizards, Smart was inactive for four games.
On February 21, Smart made his Washington debut against the Milwaukee Bucks. While he missed the following game against the Orlando Magic, the veteran had a streak of six games played before his most recent absence.
Over that span, Smart averages 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, and one steal. He’s been shooting 45 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
Considering Smart missed Monday’s action with a lingering injury, there is a chance he could be out against the Pistons on Tuesday night. Detroit is looking to put together another winning streak after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
