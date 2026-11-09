2 Pistons Players Who Impressed Me Against the Lakers

The Detroit Pistons starters struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers, which was the main factor in their narrow 121-116 loss.

Detroit just didn’t find a rhythm, as they trailed by as many as 26 points. However, the energy brought off the bench sparked a furious climb that worried the Lakers, and the Pistons nearly completed a monumental fightback but fell just short.

Two players off the bench sparked that comeback, logging their best performances of the season and outscoring the Pistons starters 55-33, turning what looked like a blowout into a nail-biter down the stretch.

Daniss Jenkins a career-night

With Jalen Duren out injured, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has to adjust his rotation and try out new lineups.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Daniss Jenkins, who was outstanding against the Lakers, particularly in the latter stages.

Jenkins had a career-high 31 points in 32 minutes, going a flawless 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and 5-for-5 from the foul line, single-handedly keeping his side in it.

The raw numbers are impressive, but Jenkins’ impact on the floor was even more staggering. Despite Detroit’s five-point loss, the Pistons outscored the Lakers by 22 points during his 32 minutes on the court.

In the 16 minutes he spent on the bench, however, Detroit was outscored by a staggering 27 points.

With Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson combining for just one point in the first half, Jenkins became Detroit’s primary source of offense, creating space with step-backs and knocking down pull-up shots from deep.

He capped the second-quarter surge in style, burying a long-range three at the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to 13, and he maintained his form, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kevin Huerter does a little bit of everything

Kevin Huerter delivered an outstanding all-around performance alongside Jenkins, scoring 24 points on efficient 9-for-14 shooting against the Lakers.

He also impacted across the board with five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and an impressive five blocks, helping Detroit remain competitive throughout the contest.

With Isaiah Joe sidelined, Huerter capitalized on the extra playing time, delivering a well-rounded performance that showcased his experience and versatility.

But the biggest surprise of the night came on the defensive end. Typically known for his perimeter shooting and floor-spacing ability, Huerter made a major impact as a rim protector, recording a career-high five blocks against LA.

Remarkably, that matched his total from the first eight games of the season combined.

He filled the stat sheet when needed, but just couldn’t get the Pistons over the line.