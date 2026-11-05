A Reality Check for Detroit? The Pistons Still Have Lessons to Learn

Was the Detroit Pistons’ 112-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night a wake-up call?

A stark reminder of where the measuring stick is. Or a bad night early in the season that can fuel the beast from within?

Either way, Wednesday’s loss highlighted what it takes to make the leap from a surprise regular-season success to a genuine Eastern Conference contender: Sharper technical execution and greater squad depth.

What made life difficult for the Pistons on this night

Fought until the end pic.twitter.com/wjJfiMWbr4 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 5, 2026

The 76ers set the tone early, disrupting Detroit’s half-court offense through aggressive play at both ends of the floor.

With Jalen Duren sidelined by a hamstring strain, Philadelphia quickly identified the Pistons’ lack of interior depth as a key weakness and capitalized.

Joel Embiid was dominant in the paint, finishing with 26 points and 15 rebounds. His physical presence created constant problems for Detroit’s defense, forcing them to send additional help whenever he received the ball.

This opened up opportunities elsewhere for Philadelphia, allowing the 76ers to exploit defensive rotations and maintain control of the contest. Their early physicality and ability to attack Detroit’s biggest weakness proved crucial in establishing their advantage.

It helped Jaylen Brown, as he poured in a game-high 30 points and was utterly dominant all game long.

The Pistons cracked

Despite the issues that plagued the Pistons throughout, they still battled. They were keen to show people that the 6-1 start was no fluke.

As the game tightened in the fourth quarter, Detroit’s lack of composure and execution in crunch time became increasingly evident.

Led by Cade Cunningham (26 points, 11 assists) and Duncan Robinson’s impressive shooting (27 points), the Pistons mounted a spirited late comeback, clawing back from an 18-point deficit to cut the gap to just four.

However, when the pressure reached its peak, Detroit failed to deliver. With less than a minute remaining, Brown comfortably rejected

Cunningham’s crucial pull-up three-point attempt, leaving Detroit with little choice but to resort to intentional fouls.

The Pistons then watched Philadelphia calmly seal the victory at the free-throw line.

All isn’t lost, though

While it’s hard to properly judge a side with under ten games played, it’s hard to argue with the fact that Detroit still have work to do.

A reality check, it was. But as the visit of the Los Angeles Lakers to follow on Sunday is to come in the second of their three-game home stand, now they need to bounce back quickly.

What better way to do it than against a red-hot Luka Doncic right now.