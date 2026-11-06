Cade Cunningham Is Making a Case for NBA MVP, and These 4 Reasons Prove It

Cade Cunningham is in the early chat for the NBA MVP.

After leading the Detroit Pistons to a widely talked about 60-win season and the Eastern Conference's top seed last year, Cunningham is cementing his top-five MVP finish by steering an exceptionally balanced, highly competitive early-season campaign.

And doing it with a vastly changed Pistons unit that has had to change its identity and playing style this season, while still keeping its defensive focus that has made this team hard to deal with.

The case for Cunningham lifting the Michael Jordan Trophy isn’t built on narrative or bravado; it is backed by his consistent production and willingness to get the job done. Let’s delve into his case for being in the very early running for MVP.

Elite two-way player

Cade Cunningham is undoubtedly the driving force behind the Pistons’ offense, and has been for a couple of seasons now. He has shown sublime control, confidence, and versatility through the first eight games of the season.

Averaging 24.0 points and 7.6 assists per game, Cunningham has established himself as both a scoring threat and playmaker. What makes Cunningham particularly difficult to defend is his ability to score from virtually anywhere on the floor.

He operates comfortably in isolation situations, using his footwork and shot creation to hurt defenders from the mid-range. He is equally capable of knocking down contested catch-and-shoot three-pointers, stretching defenses and creating additional space for his teammates.

Meanwhile, his frame at 6’6” allows him to attack the basket aggressively, take the physical contact, and finish in traffic inside. This three-level scoring ability makes Cunningham a nightmare matchup and a central figure in Detroit’s offensive success.

Defensively eager – which doesn’t get talked about – but it needs to

For all his offensive explosiveness, Cunningham’s defensive prowess is rarely discussed. But it should be allowed to make a bit of noise.

Cade chasedown block 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kg7Lwt9Gh7 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 5, 2026

And in the early stages of this season, Cunningham’s defense has been standing out on its own, rather than sitting quietly in the corner and letting the offense hog all the glory.

Cunningham is averaging career highs of 1.13 blocks and 1.63 steals per game. His length allows him to guard multiple positions, disrupt pick-and-rolls, and provide perimeter rim protection.

Combined with his offensive impact, he has built a legitimate game that can match up with anyone in the league.

Efficiency is solid

Sorry defense, be quiet again, because we want to chat about Cunningham’s offense again.

Cunningham has elevated his efficiency to an impressive 47.2% from the field. By eliminating forced attempts and capitalizing on new drive-and-kick opportunities with John Collins and Isaiah Joe, his statistical production is finally matching his immense talent.

Without doubt, Cunningham has shown strong signs of maturity, even early in the season. The question is, will it continue?

Cunningham looks ready

After such a strong season, where he led the Pistons to the No.1 seed in the East, Cunningham suffered an injury setback just before the playoffs, which hindered him.

As a result, Cunningham faced a heavy workload in the postseason after coming off the injury shelf. But this season, he looks more focused, more dangerous than ever.

Of course, it isn’t how you start; it’s how you finish, as the old cliché goes, but Cunningham’s name belongs in that MVP conversation.