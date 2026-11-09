3 Takeaways From Pistons' Stunning Loss to Luka-Less Lakers

The Pistons fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 121 to 116 after a slow start being down 38 to 14 to start the contest. Luka Doncic didn't play for the Lakers, but it didn't matter.

Detroit has now dropped two straight games, and the absence of Jalen Duren showed up tonight against Walker Kessler.

Here are three major takeaways from this game:

1. Bench Production Was Outstanding

Daniss Jenkins had the best game of the season so far, scoring 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting in 32 minutes. Eight of those made field goals were three-pointers, and he added five rebounds and four assists.

Kevin Huerter tonight



• 24 points on 78% TS

• 5 Assists to 1 turnover

• 4/5 on 2P, 4/8 on 3P (62 3PAR)

• 7 stocks and 4 boards



He had his fingerprints all over the game as a connector, and catalyzed a comeback attempt with his event creation pic.twitter.com/QC9vPgdkl3 — . (@RK_DRAFT) November 9, 2026

Kevin Huerter was one of the catalysts for mounting the comeback in the third quarter. He finished with 24 points on nine of 14 shooting. He knocked down four three-pointers, collected five rebounds, dished out five assists, and the most impressive stat, five blocks as well.

This was a great game for both Jenkins and Huerter to finally have a breakthrough game that they desperately needed.

Even though the Pistons lost this is a good sign of things to come for these two.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) has the ball knocked out of his hands by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) while going for a rebound in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. No Luka, No Problem

Luka Doncic was ruled out of this game earlier today, and Pistons fans could sigh with relief at not having to deal with a guy averaging 40 points a game. His backcourt mate, Austin Reaves, picked up the slack, scoring 43 points.

The Pistons missed an opportunity to get this win, but sometimes that happens in the NBA, where the best player sits for a team, and they play great without him. The Lakers shot 50% from the field and 39% from the three-point range.

The absence of Duren was huge once again, as Walker Kessler was a beast on the interior, as he had 12 points and 16 rebounds, completely dominating Detroit.

The Pistons held their own for a while, but eventually the size of Kessler and the shotmaking of Reaves were just too much.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Cade Cunningham = Tough Night

It was a tough shooting night for Cunningham, who had 14 points shooting 6- for-15 and 1-for-6 from three.

This was a game without Luka Doncic, and Cunningham needed to be the undisputed best player on the floor down the stretch.

Give the Lakers credit for making it difficult for him, but as a top player in this league, he has to find a way to take over the game.

The Pistons will have no time to think about this loss as they play once again at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Washington Wizards in Little Caesars Arena.