3 Detroit Pistons Players to Watch In Preseason Opener vs. Phoenix Suns

Preseason play will officially tip off for the Detroit Pistons as they’ll host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Monday night’s game against the Suns will be the first of four preseason games for the Pistons before they open the 2026-27 NBA season at home against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20. The Pistons' preseason slate also includes matchups against the Washington Wizards (Oct. 10), Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 14), and Toronto Raptors (Oct. 16).

Preseason play gives the Pistons a chance to showcase their depth pieces that don’t receive as much attention during the regular season. The Pistons have several key depth pieces and rookies that'll be worth watching in Monday’s preseason opener against the Suns. Here’s a look at a few of those players.

Ebuka Okorie

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons No. 17 overall pick and 2026 NBA Draft first-round selection, Ebuka Okorie, has great potential for Detroit. The former Stanford Cardinal guard arrives in the Motor City looking to add to the Pistons' guard rotation, and fans will see him for the first time against the Suns on Monday night.

In his one season with the Cardinal, Okorie had Stanford on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament, finishng at 20-12 overall and going 9-9 in ACC play. Okorie led the Cardinal in scoring, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Okorie will take time to become a crucial piece of the Pistons' guard rotation this season will take time as a rookie, but his playmaking and ability to thrive in the pick-and-roll on offense make him a quality piece for Detroit’s depth. Okorie will showcase both those skills against the Suns.

Chaz Lanier

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chaz Lanier had a strong showing in the NBA Summer League for the Pistons and looks to carry that performance into preseason play. As a two-way player, Lanier has spent the majority of his time with the Motor City Cruise, but is expected to see action in the preseason for the Pistons during the preseason and that starts on Monday night when Detroit faces the Suns.

Among the strengths that Lanier showed during the Summer League, one he’ll look to showcase against the Suns is three-point shooting. Consistent shooting from beyond the arc was a Pistons weakness last season, and they've been working to improve on this offseason.

In the 34 games played for the Pistons during the 2025-26 regular season, Lanier averaged 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Isaiah Joe

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the Pistons' most notable offseason additions was former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe. Looking to chase a championship, Joe is the only player on the Pistons roster who knows what it takes to get there, as he won the NBA title with the Thunder in 2025.

Last season with the Thunder, Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, including shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. This stat alone makes him one of Detroit's best three-point shooters, as Duncan Robinson was the only active player on the Pistons roster who shot over 40 percent from the field last season.

Can Joe’s championship experience and consistency as from beyond the arc help the Pistons make a deeper postseason run? Joe looks to get off to a strong start on Monday night against the Suns.