Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Second Matchup vs. Wizards

After winning 122-111 and snapping their two-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons again face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. This time, the Pistons will face the Wizards on the road at Capital One Arena.

In ten games this season, the Pistons have proven to be one of the NBA’s top teams, and with a 7-3 overall record, they are currently third in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (10-2) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3).

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A road win over the Wizards on Thursday night will help the Pistons remain a top seed in the conference, finishing as the No. 1 seed before falling in the second round to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a thrilling seven-game series.

Like any NBA team, the Pistons battled adversity at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, including the loss of Jalen Duren, who remains sidelined with a hamstring strain. Ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the Pistons and Wizards, here’s the injury report for both teams.

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

Ugonna Onyenso (Foot) - Game-Time Decision

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out

Reece Beekman (Shoulder) - Out

Justin Champagnie (Foot) - Out

Jamir Watkins (Knee) - Out

Ebuka Okorie Sent Down to G League

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who isn't on the availability report and will not be traveling with the Pistons is the 2026 No. 17 overall pick and former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie. The potential is high for Okorie and the Pistons, but for now, he’ll spend time in the G League with the Motor City Cruise.

This is the right move for the rookie guard, as it allows him to get more reps for the Pistons' G League roster, and impressing with the Cruise will help when the Pistons are ready to bring him back up.

Okorie has played in five games this season for the Pistons, averaging 2.2 points, 0.6 assists, and 0.4 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high five points in the Pistons' recent win over the Wizards.

Pistons vs. Wizards Tip-Off Time

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons and Wizards will tip off from Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital at 7 p.m. ET. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Pistons and Wizards this season, as the two teams won’t play again until April 11, 2027, in Washington. The Pistons look to improve to 8-3, while the Wizards are looking to end a five-game losing streak.