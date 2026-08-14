3 Key Games for Fans to Note on Detroit Pistons Schedule

The Detroit Pistons have officially released their full 2026-27 NBA regular-season schedule, and there are several exciting matchups for fans to look forward to as the franchise looks to build off one of its best seasons in recent memory.

The Pistons, following a 2025-26 NBA season in which they finished with 60 wins and earned the No. 1 seed in the East before falling in the Conference Semifinals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, are primed to contend for a title, their first since 2004.

Entering what will be J.B. Bickerstaff’s third year as the coach of the Pistons, here are the three key games on Detroit’s schedule for fans to look forward to.

Oct. 20: vs. Boston Celtics

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will open the 2026-27 season on the afternoon of Oct. 20 against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. It’ll be a must-see matchup to open the season, featuring two teams that finished at the top of the Eastern Conference last year.

Entering the season, a lot is at stake for both teams. The Celtics, after trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, are looking to prove they can still be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are in a similar spot. After an offseason featuring many conference contenders improving, Detroit looks to remain one of the East’s top teams. Last season, the Pistons went 3-1 against the Celtics, with their lone loss coming in NBA Cup group play at TD Garden.

Dec. 18: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 18 at Little Caesars Arena in their first of four matchups against their bitter division rival next season. Revenge will certainly be on the Pistons' minds as the last time the two squads faced off in the Motor City, Detroit’s season came to an end in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, suffering a brutal 125-94 loss in Game 7.

Despite not receiving their wish of a LeBron James homecoming, the Cavaliers, led by the talented group of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, will still be a tough team for any Eastern Conference team to face.

Mar. 27: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tobias Harris will make his return to the Motor City with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the second of two meetings next season between two of the NBA’s top teams from last year.

After two years with the Pistons, in which he played a critical role in helping them reach the postseason, Harris signed a two-year, $31 million contract with the Spurs this offseason. The Pistons went 0-2 against the Spurs last season, with both losses coming by double digits. Can the Pistons get a win this time around, especially against a fan favorite? That remains to be seen.