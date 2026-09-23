5 Pistons Players Who Could Define Detroit's Next Chapter

The Detroit Pistons are entering a pivotal stage in their team's growth.

After emerging as a 60-win team and securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season, expectations have shifted. The Pistons are no longer simply building; instead, they are trying to establish themselves as a genuine championship contender.

While a deep supporting cast will be essential, five players could ultimately define just how far Detroit can go. If these players perform consistently and develop in the areas expected of them, they could have the pieces necessary to compete for an NBA title.

Cade Cunningham

Everything starts with Cade Cunningham.

He is the franchise on this roster. Cunningham will be controlling the offense and will provide the bulk of the scoring, along with creating opportunities for teammates and making the critical decisions that come with being the team's primary threat.

His ability to generate offense against elite defenses, will be key to Detroit's championship ambitions.

The Pistons' emergence as a 60-win team and the Eastern Conference's top seed have only raised expectations around Cunningham. At this stage, the question is less about whether he can lead Detroit and more about whether he can maintain that level when the stakes are highest.

Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson brings a completely different dimension to Detroit's lineup.

His defensive ability gives the Pistons a player who can take on difficult assignments, marking the wing players, while his athleticism makes him a dangerous weapon in transition. But his offensive development could determine how high Detroit's ceiling becomes.

Thompson's progress as a playmaker and as a threat in dribble handoffs will be particularly important. If he can become a reliable offensive contributor without sacrificing his defensive impact, Detroit has another two-way weapon capable of influencing games in many ways.

His development could be one of the most important storylines surrounding the Pistons in the coming seasons.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren's future represents another important piece of Detroit's long-term puzzle. That’s if he inks a deal, whatever it may be.

Duren provides size, athleticism and an inside presence, but his next step will be about consistency. In particular, he needs to respond to an underwhelming playoff performance and bounce back, especially in clutch moments and big-game situations.

That matters because a championship-caliber team needs its starting center to perform on both ends of the floor, especially in postseason matchups where weaknesses are targeted.

If Duren can turn his playoff experience into development, he can strengthen Detroit's frontcourt foundation. If not, questions about the long-term fit could remain.

John Collins

John Collins gives Detroit another offensive dimension in the frontcourt.

Brought in this offseason, Collins is expected to bring athletic scoring and floor spacing while helping replace some of the veteran toughness and experience that departed.

The key will be how easily Collins fits with Duren and the rest of Detroit's lineup. If his shooting and athleticism force opposing defenses to respect him away from the basket, the Pistons can create additional driving and cutting opportunities throughout the lineup.

His role may ultimately be less about being a star and more about making the stars around him more effective.

Isaiah Joe

The Pistons lacked a three-point threat last season; Isaiah Joe has been brought in to provide it.

Another offseason addition, Joe's primary job will be straightforward: Punish defenses from the perimeter and create additional space for Detroit's creators.

His shooting could be particularly valuable alongside Cunningham, whose ability to attack defenses with the ball becomes even more dangerous when opponents cannot comfortably leave shooters open.

There is, however, a question surrounding whether Joe's defense reaches the standard Detroit needs from a potential starter. That balance could ultimately determine how significant his role becomes.