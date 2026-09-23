Pistons Are Running Out of Time to Solve Their Biggest Contract Question

The clock is ticking for both the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren.

After several months without a signed contract, Duren is running out of time with training camp set to begin in less than a week.

The Pistons have reportedly increased their offer once again, now proposing a five-year, $200 million deal in what could be a final push to convince the 22-year-old to put pen to paper. However, money appears to be only one part of the ongoing negotiations.

Weight issues now playing a part in contract dilemma

Duren is reportedly frustrated by the offers he has received from Detroit throughout the summer, though that personal tension may take time to resolve. Duren is asking for a five-year deal worth more than $40 million per year, with a total of around $287 million.

The negotiations have also hit more tangible sticking points. According to reports, the Pistons were interested in including a weight clause in Duren's new contract, ensuring that the young big man maintains a healthy playing weight throughout the deal.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the new deal the Pistons have offered now includes incentives like weight clauses, and Duren bulking up during the offseason raises fresh concerns about his conditioning ahead of training camp.

However, The Athletic countered that report, saying Detroit pushed to include that clause in the contract, but it was more of a verbal agreement between the two parties.

Regardless of the contract offer, Duren has until October 1 to accept the qualifying offer the Pistons have laid on the table: $9.6 million, a deal that would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

That's a massive drop from what he was hoping for, and it raises questions about his mindset going into the season, as well as how his teammates will react.

Of course, their goal will be to recreate their excellent regular season last year, but psychologically, it will be a factor.

Duren took another significant step forward offensively last season, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting above 60% from the field and pulling down more than 10 rebounds per contest.

His production and development helped him finish second in the Most Improved Player voting. But those stats feel like a distant memory, especially since he averaged only 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in the playoffs.

The Pistons have had every right to be apprehensive, given that Duren’s playoff numbers were dramatically lower than his regular season averages, but either way, this dispute has to have an end.