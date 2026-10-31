3 Takeaways From Pistons NBA Cup Opener Win vs. Nets

The Detroit Pistons used a dominating second half to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 110-94 to open up NBA Cup group play. With the win, the Pistons remain at the top of the Eastern Conference at 5-1 overall. Here are three major takeaways from the Pistons' win over the winless Nets.

Pistons Show They Can Start Slow

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, the Pistons have been known for starting fast. In a majority of their games this season, the Pistons have led by double digits by the end of the first quarter. That, however, wasn’t the case for the Pistons in Friday night’s NBA Cup opener against the Nets as for the first time this season, Detroit started slow, trailing Brooklyn 28-21 at the end of one.

Poor shooting from beyond the arc highlighted the Pistons' slow start, but luckily for Detroit, a strong second half led by this unexpected player helped Detroit improve to 5-1 and tip off NBA Cup group play on a high note.

Ron Holland II Finally Shows Up For Pistons

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the lowlights amid the Pistons' strong start to the season has been the performance of 2024 No. 5 overall draft pick Ron Holland II. Entering Friday night’s contest against the Nets, Holland had averaged more turnovers and fouls per game than points.

With the pressure mounting on the former No. 5 overall pick, Holland finally delivered for the Pistons, scoring 18 points and recording four steals in 22 minutes. 14 of Holland’s 18 points came in the third quarter as he went 6-for-10 shooting from the field. It’s the type of performance that can build Holland’s confidence after a slow start to the season and the one he desperately needed.

Pistons Show Great Team Chemistry

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) grabs a rebound against Brooklyn Nets forwards Michael Porter Jr. (17) and Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Holland’s 18 points, the Pistons overall showed great chemistry as four other players scored in double figures in the win over the Nets on Friday night at the Barclays Center. Fresh off his first 30-plus-point performance of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham again led the Pistons, scoring 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 6-of-15 shooting.

Duncan Robinson (17 points), Paul Reed (12 points), and Ausar Thompson (11 points) contributed to what was an all-around spirited effort for the Pistons in their NBA Cup opener. As for what’s next for the Pistons, Detroit will take a break from NBA Cup play and return to regular season action until they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Nov. 20, in their second of four NBA Cup group games.