3 Takeaways From Pistons NBA Cup Opener Win vs. Nets
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The Detroit Pistons used a dominating second half to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 110-94 to open up NBA Cup group play. With the win, the Pistons remain at the top of the Eastern Conference at 5-1 overall. Here are three major takeaways from the Pistons' win over the winless Nets.
Pistons Show They Can Start Slow
So far this season, the Pistons have been known for starting fast. In a majority of their games this season, the Pistons have led by double digits by the end of the first quarter. That, however, wasn’t the case for the Pistons in Friday night’s NBA Cup opener against the Nets as for the first time this season, Detroit started slow, trailing Brooklyn 28-21 at the end of one.
Poor shooting from beyond the arc highlighted the Pistons' slow start, but luckily for Detroit, a strong second half led by this unexpected player helped Detroit improve to 5-1 and tip off NBA Cup group play on a high note.
Ron Holland II Finally Shows Up For Pistons
One of the lowlights amid the Pistons' strong start to the season has been the performance of 2024 No. 5 overall draft pick Ron Holland II. Entering Friday night’s contest against the Nets, Holland had averaged more turnovers and fouls per game than points.
With the pressure mounting on the former No. 5 overall pick, Holland finally delivered for the Pistons, scoring 18 points and recording four steals in 22 minutes. 14 of Holland’s 18 points came in the third quarter as he went 6-for-10 shooting from the field. It’s the type of performance that can build Holland’s confidence after a slow start to the season and the one he desperately needed.
Pistons Show Great Team Chemistry
Outside of Holland’s 18 points, the Pistons overall showed great chemistry as four other players scored in double figures in the win over the Nets on Friday night at the Barclays Center. Fresh off his first 30-plus-point performance of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham again led the Pistons, scoring 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 6-of-15 shooting.
Duncan Robinson (17 points), Paul Reed (12 points), and Ausar Thompson (11 points) contributed to what was an all-around spirited effort for the Pistons in their NBA Cup opener. As for what’s next for the Pistons, Detroit will take a break from NBA Cup play and return to regular season action until they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Nov. 20, in their second of four NBA Cup group games.
Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17