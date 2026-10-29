Stock Up, Stock Down Report From Pistons First Five Games

The Detroit Pistons have looked like one of the NBA’s top teams through the first five games of the season, providing fans an early glimpse of their potential. After their 97-89 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons are now 4-1 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference through five games.

With NBA Cup group play set to begin on Friday night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, here are the Pistons players whose stock is rising and falling through the first five games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Stock Up

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Duncan Robinson (55) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duncan Robinson

The best three-point shooter on the roster, Duncan Robinson, is off to a phenomenal start to the season for the Pistons. In five games this season, Robinson has scored in double figures in all of them and is shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range.

Robinson's performance against the Boston Celtics helped set the tone for his strong start. In the comeback win, Robinson scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and knocked down five three-pointers on nine attempts in Detroit’s 121-113 win over Boston.

Having consistent three-point shooting is key to the Pistons' success in a loaded Eastern Conference. The Pistons didn’t have it last year. Despite earning the No. 1 seed and winning 60 games, inconsistent three-point shooting contributed to Detroit losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With better three-point shooters around him this season, including John Collins and Isaiah Joe, Robinson looks to lead the way for Detroit’s improvement from beyond the arc and help them make a deeper postseason run.

Daniss Jenkins

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniss Jenkins' emergence was among the top storylines from the Pistons' remarkable 2025-26 season, and this year he continues to take a step forward. With Duren sidelined for at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain, Jenkins continues to step up as a critical rotation piece for the Pistons.

Jenkins' impact off the bench has been felt for the Pistons, and it was on full display in Wednesday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. In the win, Jenkins scored 14 points, three assists, and two rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting.

Jenkins miraculous buzzer-beater at the end of the first half was one of several impressive moments from the former two-way player for the Pistons.

Paul Reed

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) gets tied up by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) for a jump ball in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Reed continues to show his value and toughness for the Pistons, especially with Duren sidelined. Reed led the Pistons in their recent 111-97 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, scoring 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-12 shooting.

13 of those 22 points came in the first quarter. On Wednesday night, Reed followed up his impressive performance, scoring 16 points and four rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. These types of performances are nothing new for Reed.

During Duren’s struggles last season, Reed stepped up for the Pistons in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Cavaliers. Players like Reed, who show great toughness and are known for their physicality, help the Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

Stock Down

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ron Holland II

The start of the 2026-27 season has not gone well for Ron Holland II, a former No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In five games this season, Holland has struggled in two, including matchups against the Hornets and the 76ers.

Wednesday night’s performance against the Hornets was especially concerning, as in 12 minutes of action he scored no points and committed four turnovers. Through five games this season, Holland is averaging 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Turnovers and fouls have been Holland's main issues this season, and if his production isn’t where it needs to be later in the season, he could be on the trade block at the deadline.