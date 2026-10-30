The Detroit Pistons have found themselves an identity in the first five games of the young season. They have beaten the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the 76ers, and most recently the Charlotte Hornets. The only loss is to the New York Knicks.

The NBA Cup starts tonight for the Pistons, and their group consists of the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) grimaces as he grabs his knee after injuring himself against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Pistons are off to a great start?

There is no question that the biggest reason for the Pistons' great five-game start has been the superstar play of Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham averages 22.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 46% from the field. He shoots 36% from the three-point range and leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game.

In the most recent game against the Hornets, Cunningham showed why he is a superstar scoring 30 points on 10 of 22 shooting and 4 for 9 on three point shots. This was a back-to-back after a tough loss to the defending champions, the New York Knicks, in the Garden.

He was able to impose his will on the offensive end scroring from inside or outside while having five rebounds and seven assists.

He is the engine to this team and to start group play in the NBA Cup, he will need to be ready to go.

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball while defended by Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are 0- 4 this season but have played some tough teams. They have lost to the Charlotte Hornets 110-103, the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-121, the Indiana Pacers 136-109, and most recently, they lost on a buzzer-beater to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in overtime, 125-124.

The nets aquired Juluis Randle and Nic Claxton in the offseason to help improve this team. Randle and Porter Jr. both average 22 points a game, so there is a lot of scoring coming between those guys.

They play with a lot of energy and toughness that the Pistons will have to match for 48 minutes. The Pistons won the series last year 3 to 1 against the Nets.

Starting Lineups for both teams

Pistons:

Guard: Cade Cunningham

Guard: Duncan Robinson

Forward: Ausar Thompson

Forward: John Collins

Center Paul Reed:

Nets:

Guard: Nolan Traore

Guard: Keon Ellis

Forward: Michael Porter Jr.

Forward: Julius Randle

Center: Day'Ron Sharpe

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks with referee Bill Kennedy (55) after being called for a foul against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons open up group play for the NBA cup tonight against the Brookly Nets in the Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m.