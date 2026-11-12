4 Biggest Winners and Losers From Pistons First Ten Games

For any NBA team, a lot can happen over a ten-game stretch. The Detroit Pistons, who entered the 2026-27 season with high expectations to be a top team in a loaded Eastern Conference, have delivered on that goal over ten games.

The Pistons are 7-3 through ten games and third in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (10-2) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3). That hasn’t meant the Pistons haven't faced adversity, though.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During most of the ten-game stretch, the Pistons have been without star center Jalen Duren, who suffered a hamstring strain in Detroit’s road win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 23. The Pistons' three losses without Duren have come against the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers, three teams who will also be contenders throughout the season.

With the Pistons set to face the Washington Wizards again on the road on Thursday night, here are the biggest winners and losers from Detroit’s first ten games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Winner: Daniss Jenkins

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Duren’s hamstring strain, several Pistons players have stepped up during his absence. Among those players is guard Daniss Jenkins, who has impressed in several games for the Pistons at the start of the season.

Last season, the former two-way player emerged as a key piece of the Pistons' rotation, and his contributions have carried into this year as Detroit looks to be one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams and make a run at its first NBA Finals appearance since 2005.

Winner: Three-Point Shooting

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season with 60 wins, inconsistent three-point shooting was among the deciding factors that made Detroit fall short of the NBA Finals and lose in a thrilling seven-game second-round series to their division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Entering this season, the Pistons knew they had to improve in this category, and through ten games, they’ve done just that. With Duncan Robinson leading the way, the Pistons, through ten games, are shooting over 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

While there is still room for growth, the eventual return of Isaiah Joe, whom the Pistons acquired in the offseason in an effort to improve their three-point shooting, will help Detroit improve even more and build on their strong start to the 2026-27 season.

Loser: Rebounding

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren’s absence has hurt the Pistons' rebounding, which was one of their biggest strengths last season. Without Duren, who’s one of the team’s top rebounders, the Pistons have been forced to use smaller lineups, hurting their consistency on the boards.

However, once Duren returns, rebounding should improve for the Pistons. For now, however, coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to put together the right lineups to improve the Pistons' rebounding woes.

Loser: Slow Start to Games

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first few games of the season, the Pistons got off to strong starts, especially in their road wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Now, however, the Pistons have started slowly in numerous games, which have contributed to two of their three losses this season.

In their recent consecutive home losses to the Lakers and 76ers, the Pistons got off to slow starts, trailing by double digits before coming back and ultimately falling short. This is something the Pistons must improve on as they hit the road for a four-game trip that includes matchups against the Washington Wizards (Nov. 12), Miami Heat (Nov. 14), San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 17), and New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 18).