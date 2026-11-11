The Pistons May Have a Starting Lineup Problem That Needs a Long-Term Solution

The Detroit Pistons might be 7-3, but they still have issues to tweak as the season continues.

Already, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has adjusted his lineup during Jalen Duren’s hamstring injury; however, the underlying rotation among Detroit's core players is shifting toward a broader, longer-term approach.

This is evident through November, as Detroit averages a league-low 20.8 first-quarter points while conceding 29.8, leaving their second unit to chase double-digit deficits.

What could be the long-term solution?

Perhaps the main choice would be to promote Daniss Jenkins moving forward.

As Piston Powered noted, Detroit is 16–5 in Jenkins’ 21 career starts, during which he has averaged 17.5 points and 7.3 assists.

Keeping Jenkins in the starting lineup, which could potentially shift Thompson to the bench to provide energy, defense, and cutting, would give Cade Cunningham a permanent secondary playmaker who also shoots 43% from three.

The belt goes to DJ 👏 pic.twitter.com/ib7p89LTXE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2026

There is an option as well to rotate John Collins and Duren’s minutes. Even after Duren returns from his hamstring strain, Bickerstaff can stagger the frontcourt rotation, giving Collins consistent minutes at small-ball center alongside four perimeter shooters.

A small-ball lineup would give the Pistons more energy and better spacing on the court, while the traditional five is more methodical and puts much of the offensive burden on Cunningham.

What does that mean?

Using the smaller five of Cunningham, Jenkins, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson and John Collins gives Detroit four reliable shooters and quickness, which gives them chances for transition points.

This was evident when Collins had 24 points and 10 boards against the Washington Wizards.

The starting five is still strong, with Cunningham, Robinson, Thompson and Duren. Paul Reed has taken over at center in Duren’s absence, but there have been flaws recently.

While this lineup gives the Pistons a threat on the glass and size, it also brings a slower pace, tighter half-court spacing, and a heavier playmaking burden on Cunningham.

With Thompson still developing as a secondary ball-handler and decision-maker, opposing defenses have been able to focus their attention on Cade Cunningham. Without a dependable secondary creator to ease the burden, Detroit’s half-court offense often becomes stagnant in the early stages of games.

These new lineup solutions could give Detroit a chance to get off to a fast start, and with regular switches, they could play with more consistency.

The win over the Wizards in their last game was a good start. Now they need to build on that.