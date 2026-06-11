Breaking Down Yaxel Lendeborg’s Potential Fit on Detroit Pistons Roster

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg is considered a dream 2026 NBA Draft candidate for many Detroit Pistons fans, and according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, interest in him is starting to pick up.

It makes sense that the Pistons are interested in pursuing Lendeborg, as his toughness, which he displayed with the national champion Wolverines, makes him the type of player Detroit is looking for in the draft.

This past season with the Wolverines, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Standing at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Lendeborg, during his time with Michigan, showed he can play on the wing.

What Lendeborg Would Bring to Pistons

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A player who can play on the wing and help stretch the floor is exactly what the Pistons need entering the 2026-27 season, as their offense struggled during moments where both Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson were out on the floor for Detroit, especially in the playoffs. If the Pistons select Lendeborg, playing him on the wing is one of the key areas where Detroit will look to utilize him.

For a Pistons defense that is considered one of the best in the NBA, bringing in Lendeborg, who can guard multiple positions, could benefit Detroit. The one question mark regarding Lendeborg, however, is his age and whether his three-point shooting will translate to the NBA.

The Risks Of Trading Up For Lendeborg

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates a play with Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selecting a player at 24 years old has its risks, but it's an experiment that could work out for the Pistons. Last season at Michigan, Lendeborg shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Potentially getting drafted by a Pistons team that ranked among the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, fans are hoping his shooting will translate to the NBA.

Drafting him, however, will not be an easy task for the Pistons, as they’ll have to trade up for Lendeborg, as he is a projected lottery pick. The Pistons own the No. 21 overall pick in the draft, and Lendeborg is likely not to fall outside the top 20 in the draft.

In terms of what the Pistons would need to give up to trade up for Lendeborg, a role player on Detroit’s roster could be a part of the deal, along with a future pick in addition to the No. 21 pick in this year’s draft. Is this a move the Pistons want to make, or is Detroit better off staying where they are?