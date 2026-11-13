3 Biggest Takeaways From Thrilling Pistons Win Against Wizards

A wild finish between the Pistons and the Wizards resulted in two overtimes as the Pistons escaped with a 144-140 win.

Some history was made for Cade Cunningham, as he was absolutely spectacular tonight in many ways. Along with Cunningham, Ausar Thompson stuffed that stat sheet.

The Pistons get their second straight win against the Wizards, and here are some of the biggest takeaways.

CADE CUNNINGHAM: FIRST PLAYER TO RECORD 50+ POINTS, 10+ ASSISTS WITH ZERO TURNOVERS SINCE 1977-78!



🔥 52 POINTS (30 IN 4Q/OT/2OT)

🔥 11 ASSISTS

🔥 16-25 FGM



DETROIT WINS A THRILLER IN 2OT. pic.twitter.com/0iX0hF8kFj — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2026

Cade Cunningham is THAT guy

A historic game for Cunningham as he finished with 52 points on 16-for-25 shooting, 17-for-18 from the charity stripe, 3-for-5 from three, and 11 assists. He became the first player since 1977 to have no turnovers with 50-plus points and 10-plus assists.

He had been struggling in the past two games, scoring no more than 20 points, but in this game in Washington, he reminded everyone what kind of player he is.

His ability to score from all three levels of the floor, whether that is driving, mid-range, or the outside shot, allowed him to get to his spots and score at will while creating for his teammates, making him one of the best players to play with.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dunks as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) looks on in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausar Thompson showed why he is worth his money

Ausar Thompson had one of his best games since entering the league as he finished with his first career triple-double.

He scored 17 points on 8-for-15 shooting while dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 11 rebounds. Thompson got the big extension in the offseason, and this game was a big reason why.

Being able to guard anyone on the court and the athleticism to be able to challenge anyone at the rim offensively or defensively make him special.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) and Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defend during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Great test for the Pistons against a talented Wizards team

Potential for one of the best games of the year with two overtimes between these clubs. In the first overtime, it was Trae Young who hit a tough contested three-pointer to tie the game; then rookie AJ Dybansta hit a mid-range jump shot to send it to another overtime.

The Wizards had back-to-back games against the Pacers, and to be able to compete with a top team in the East like Detroit shows that the big three of Anthony Davis, Trae Young and AJ Dybansta are a force in the East.

The Pistons have had some close games against the Lakers and the 76ers where they could not get over the hump in the clutch. This win was a great stepping stone in the right direction to prepare this team to win in the clutch.

Along with Thompson and Cunningham, it was Daniss Jenkins with 21 points, Duncan Robinson and Paul Reed with 13 points, Kevin Huerter with 11 points and John Collins with 10 points to have seven players with double digits, five of them being starters.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons now look ahead for another matchup against the Miami Heat on Nov 14 at 8:00 p.m