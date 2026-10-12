Cade Cunningham's Absence Has Given the Pistons a Surprising Opportunity

Cade Cunningham’s absence from the Detroit Pistons’ preseason has created an unexpected opportunity.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff rested Cunningham for its most recent game, a 114-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

However, it has given the Pistons a chance to develop its supporting cast, experiment with different lineups and discover new offensive options ahead of the regular season.

As Detroit’s star, Cunningham plays a central role in directing the offense, creating opportunities for teammates and controlling the pace. His importance to the Pistons is obvious, but his absence gives other players the chance to step into bigger roles and demonstrate what they can contribute.

Who benefits?

One player who could benefit is Daniss Jenkins. With Cunningham rested for that Wizards game, Jenkins started at point guard, giving him a valuable opportunity to demonstrate his playmaking ability.

Running the offense in his way allowed Jenkins to continue developing his decision-making, build confidence and show the coaches that he can provide reliable minutes when Cunningham is off the court.

Rookie Ebuka Okorie also has an opportunity to make an impression.

Okorie has already shown flashes of his potential, hitting the game-winning leftie layup in Detroit’s preseason opener against Phoenix. Additional playing time could help him establish himself as a useful offensive option while gaining experience.

Beyond individual development, Cunningham’s absence gives Bickerstaff an opportunity to evaluate the team’s overall depth. The joys of preseason.

Detroit can experiment with different combinations, identify alternative ball-handlers and determine which players can create scoring opportunities when their primary playmaker is unavailable.

The Pistons demonstrated both their resilience and their room for improvement against the Wizards. Without Cunningham and center Jalen Duren, Detroit recovered from a 20-point first-quarter deficit but couldn’t see the game out.

Although the result was disappointing, the comeback showed that the team could respond to adversity and compete despite missing key contributors. Its difficult start, however, highlighted the importance of consistency.

Of course, preseason performances should be viewed in perspective. Cunningham remains essential to Detroit’s ambitions, and his absence is not a substitute for having its leading playmaker available. The immediate priority is to ensure the supporting cast develops enough confidence and versatility to complement him throughout the season.

Ultimately, Cunningham’s preseason absence could prove beneficial if Detroit uses the opportunity wisely. More responsibility for Jenkins, Okorie and other reserves could strengthen the rotation and give Bickerstaff greater flexibility.

The Pistons need Cunningham to lead their offense, but developing dependable alternatives could make the team less predictable and better equipped to handle the challenges of a long NBA season.