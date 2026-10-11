Pistons Rookie Ebuka Okorie Is Making It Hard for Detroit to Ignore Him

Ebuka Okorie was drafted 17th overall in the past NBA draft.

He went to Stanford, where he averaged 23 points per game to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He brings great handles and decision-making to go along with his ability to score the basketball.

His first preseason action came against the Phoenix Suns when he scored seven points, shooting 3 for 4 from the field in just 10 minutes of action.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) attempts to drive past Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He would then have another great performance in his next outing against the Washington Wizards. Okorie scored 14 points coming off the bench, shooting just 6-for-15 and 1-for-4 from the 3-point line.

The struggles from shooting are going to happen, especially for a rookie who is still figuring out how to adjust his game from college. It is tough to transition to the NBA from college after you averaged 23 points a game.

JB Bickerstaff on rookie Ebuka Okorie.



“Some of the small things in his game are already very veteran-like. One is his ability to finish. His ability to do the small things to create leverage typically takes young guys years to figure out, and he already has it. He’s an elite… — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 10, 2026

But Okorie is going to be tough to keep out of the rotation under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. To have your head coach say that your game is "veteran-like" is special.

Only standing at 6 ft 2, his size could hurt him at this level due to how much taller the point guard position is in the NBA. But his passing ability is another quality that separates him from normal rookies.

He finished with six assists in the last preseason game against the Wizards, as he was the leading scorer and led the team in assists.

Where Emeka Okorie will make his presence known will be in the pick-and-roll game. He has tremendous speed coming off the screen, allowing him to create separation from his defenders. His IQ of the game is beyond his years, allowing him to give Coach Bickerstaff something to think about.

Asked Ausar Thompson about how the new Pistons players are helping up his game.



Mentioned Ebuka Okorie with his handle is “like a little Kyrie Irving.” pic.twitter.com/NCeKPUlgjc — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) October 5, 2026

It is one thing to get praise from your teammates, but when you get praise from one of the best defensive players in the whole league, Ausar Thompson, that says something. To also be compared to a player with one of the best handles in the NBA is another great compliment.

The Pistons can get quality minutes this season from Okorie if he gets the chance to actually get out on the hardwood.

Cade Cunningham is the leader of this team, no question, but having another great scorer who can come in off the bench and light it up is something the Pistons could use throughout the season.