The Detroit Pistons are entering a critical period of their season.

Now at 10-5 following their loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, it’s highlighted the rotation hurdles that face the Pistons, which might have worked in the short term, but perhaps might not for the long road.

CADE JAM 💥



this is becoming a normal occurrence pic.twitter.com/HErw1diApV — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 21, 2026

Yes, that might be a question mark on whether it will work. But make no mistake: the loss to the Raptors was the right result, given the performance, and it highlights a few points.

Navigating Detroit’s injury concerns

Detroit’s biggest challenge during this tough stretch is surviving with a depleted roster and insufficient rotation options.

Jalen Duren has been out since the second game of the season, and while he has resumed on-court activities, he has only been cleared for training sessions.

Duren’s athletic presence, interior rim protection and second-chance scoring continue to be missed.

Paul Reed has filled in superbly, but Duren offers high-level scoring on top of what Reed can bring.

The Pistons also have a shortage of wing depth with the absence of Duncan Robinson (left quad strain), Ron Holland II (left knee), and Taurean Prince out indefinitely following right knee surgery.

“It was just some stuff that had been lingering that he wanted to make sure he could take care of so moving forward, it would be what was best for him,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said regarding Prince on Friday ahead of Detroit’s game against the Raptors.

Cade no-look assist ➡️ Ausar slam pic.twitter.com/ZvvjmsZbqg — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 21, 2026

Reed, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green have stepped up to keep Detroit’s winning record for the season going, but Friday’s loss to the Raptors asks the question of whether they can keep the band playing.

Fixing late-game execution

Against Toronto, Detroit fought back from a 14-point deficit to take a lead on a Cade Cunningham triple with 19.8 seconds left, only to collapse in the final possessions.

The Pistons committed crucial turnovers late on, including a pass from Cunningham that was intercepted, unwrapping that hard work in the final stages.

Patience on the offensive end down the stretch would be beneficial as well. There were hurried possessions that Toronto easily stopped all night, questioning the roles each player on the floor needs to perform.

Despite the heartbreaker against the Raptors, Detroit’s 10–5 start - headlined by road wins over San Antonio and New Orleans earlier in the week – further proves their system holds up even when short-handed.

The priority is surviving the next seven days, hoping that Cunningham stays healthy and that Duren and Robinson are cleared to return.