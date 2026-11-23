The Detroit Pistons suffered a 107-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but despite the defeat, there wasn’t a need to panic.

All this despite the Hawks going on an 18-0 run to start the fourth quarter, holding Detroit scoreless for the first seven minutes and limiting Cade Cunningham to just five points.

But all isn’t lost, of course; it’s just one game.

However, Detroit is starting to struggle to get consistent wins on the board in what is turning out to be a very patchy period.

Growing pains make sense for this new-look Pistons side

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff understands that his team is learning to navigate slumps and close out tight road environments. It’s a natural step for a roster transitioning from a lottery regular to a playoff contender in a short space of time.

"The character of this group, the trust factor we have for this group, we understand that this is part of the process for us," Bickerstaff said of afterwards.

"Seasons aren't going to be easy; there's going to be ups and downs. There's a good basketball team in that locker room; there's no doubt about that.

“They're proving it. We've had a couple of tough games, but it happens. So, our responsibility now is to bounce back. And that's what this team has always done."

Cade Cunningham impacted away from scoring

Despite failing to reach double-digit scoring for the first time this season - and sitting 20 points below his 24.2 points per game average - Cunningham dished out a season-high 15 assists, accounting for half of the Pistons’ 30 team assists.

But aside from Cunningham’s playmaking, his scoring was limited. He scored just five points on 2-for-9 shooting, a season low for him.

Atlanta threw tough perimeter defenders such as Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort at Cunningham, often doubling him to force the ball out of his hands.

But instead of settling for difficult shots, Cunningham stayed composed and kept the offense flowing, letting Isaiah Joe (19 points), Ausar Thompson (18 points) and John Collins (18 points) shoulder the scoring burden as the Hawks carried an 85–74 lead into the fourth quarter.

"I think he made the right basketball play," Bickerstaff said regarding Cunningham’s overall performance.

"They're putting two bodies on him all the time, and he was making the right plays. That's how you end up with 15 assists."

Positives on a night that ultimately ended in defeat.