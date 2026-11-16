Detroit Pistons' Defensive Identity Could Make One Unexpected Player a Trade Target

The Detroit Pistons’ identity is based on its gritty, physical and annoying defense.

But what if a trade could change that and modernize coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s rugged playing style.

Built on gritty perimeter defenders like Ausar Thompson and a commanding interior presence in Jalen Duren, Detroit has a unique advantage when it comes to the trade market.

With the ability to better mask defensive weaknesses than most contenders, the Pistons have the flexibility to pursue a major move. And there’s one unconventional target who could be a surprisingly good fit in Detroit.

Take a gamble on Domantas Sabonis?

The Sacramento Kings are exploring trade options for Domantas Sabonis as part of a major roster overhaul.

Currently a dismal 1-11 with six straight defeats, the Kings are looking to offload veteran stars, including Sabonis, with Mason Plumlee's signing cushioning the departure.

While Sabonis’ playing style suits many NBA teams, Detroit could be one of the few logical destinations for him.

While he lacks rim protection, the Pistons’ wing defenders, along with Duren’s athleticism, could offset his defensive limitations, letting Sabonis bring his strong playmaking and rebounding to the frontcourt.

What Sabonis brings to the table

Sabonis is among the NBA’s elite passing big men, averaging 5.6 assists per game this season after a career-high 8.2 in 2023–24.

His ability to facilitate through dribble handoffs and set tough screens would ease the playmaking burden on Cade Cunningham while giving quality scoring opportunities to the team’s three-point threats, including Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and Isaiah Joe.

Sabonis is also one of the league's leading rebounders, averaging 13.2 per game this season, so he would anchor Detroit’s offensive rebounding and allow for second-chance points, where the Pistons are barely in the top 10 at 14.6 points per game.

Sabonis’ influence would lift the Pistons.

What would hamper Sabonis if the Pistons pursued him?

This trade idea is unexpected for a reason: It comes with risk.

Sabonis isn’t a rim protector. He averages 0.8 blocks per game and replacing an athletic defender like Duren with Sabonis would make Detroit's interior defense soft.

His arrival would affect the Pistons’ overall spacing, and playing him next to non-shooters like Thompson could crowd the paint for Cunningham's drives.

The most important reason, though, is that Sabonis is now 30 years old. He comes with a significant financial commitment, carrying a $45.5 million cap hit in 2026–27 and $48.6 million in 2027–28.

Acquiring him would also depart from Detroit’s current developmental timeline, which is built around its younger core of Cunningham (25), Duren (22), and Thompson (23).

It’s a valuable trade idea, but like all trade ideas, Sabonis comes with positives to the Pistons and potential setbacks.